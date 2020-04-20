Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower calls the announcement by Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +6.0% ) of an investment by an outside investor a positive for both near term and long term investors as it provides much ­needed cash for CAKE's business amid the pandemic.

"While this will come with added expenses for CAKE & equity shareholders (dilution &/or annual interest expense), we see this as a better alternative than traditional debt financing as it brings aboard a long-­term partner with deep industry roots and an acquisitive past (i.e., Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Arby's, Jimmy John's to name a few in recent years)."