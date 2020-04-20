Texas Instruments Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)TXNBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (-12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TXN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.