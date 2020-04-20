Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.84B (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.