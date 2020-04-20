Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $291.67M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NAVI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.