Manhattan Associates Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)MANHBy: SA News Team
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.55M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MANH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.