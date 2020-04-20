New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $915.79M (+14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EDU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.