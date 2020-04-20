Chipotle Mexican Grill Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)CMGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.66 (-21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.