Canadian Pacific Railway Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$4.06 (+45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.96B (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.