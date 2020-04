The U.S. Department of Defense says it has awarded contracts to 3M (MMM -0.5% ), Honeywell (HON -0.9% ) and a unit of Owens & Minor (OMI +0.4% ) to make a combined 39M N95 face masks for medical workers under the Defense Production Act.

The Pentagon's top weapons buyer identifies the three companies as producers of 13M masks per month for three months.

The contracts are valued at $133M combined: 3M will receive $76M; Halyard, the Owens & Minor unit, will get $29M; and Honeywell will receive $27.4M.