Carlisle Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETCarlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)CSLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-28.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.