Healthcare Services Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETHealthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)HCSGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, before market opens.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $448.18M (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HCSG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.