Bargain hunters are moving into OPKO Health (OPK +16.2% ). Shares have broken through brief consolidation on 70% higher volume and are now 81% above the low of $1.12 on April 3 although they have yet to turn the corner from the long-term downtrend that began in early September 2018 when the SEC charged Chairman Phillip Frost with participating in fraudulent stock promotion schemes.

Today's call volume is 10x the 20-day average.

The company's Bioreference Lab unit has been busy providing COVID-19 testing services.

On the working capital front, at the end of 2019, it had $85.5M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $172.5M during the year.

It should release Q1 results in early May. Consensus is a loss/share of ($0.09) (+36%) on revenue of $218M (-2%).