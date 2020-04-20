Lululemon seen riding out short-term disruption

  • Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser keeps a Positive rating on Lululemon (LULU -2.9%) after last week's CFO resignation announcement.
  • "We are confident that LULU has a deep bench and believe there will be minimal disruption to the business while the company conducts the search for a full time CFO," updates analyst Sam Poser.
  • "Further, the digital business remains strong, according to our checks and conversations," he adds.
  • The firm expects LULU to weather the COVID-19 crisis better than most and emerge stronger when the crisis ends.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.