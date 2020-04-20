Lululemon seen riding out short-term disruption
Apr. 20, 2020 1:16 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)LULUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser keeps a Positive rating on Lululemon (LULU -2.9%) after last week's CFO resignation announcement.
- "We are confident that LULU has a deep bench and believe there will be minimal disruption to the business while the company conducts the search for a full time CFO," updates analyst Sam Poser.
- "Further, the digital business remains strong, according to our checks and conversations," he adds.
- The firm expects LULU to weather the COVID-19 crisis better than most and emerge stronger when the crisis ends.