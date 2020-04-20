BMO Capital Markets lowers Peloton Interactive (PTON -4.3% ) to an Underperform rating after having it set at Market Perform.

"We expect strong stay-at-home related 2H sales. However, with the shares +70% from recent lows, so does everyone else, and we worry that accelerating member growth will prove a pull-forward of demand, rather than an expansion of it," reasons analyst Simeon Siegel.

Siegel calculates PTON’s ~$10B enterprise value is essentially pricing that 3M to 7M members will be willing and able to pay for its product. "Further, we remain concerned PTON’s lower-priced Digital offering is essentially too good vs. its more-expensive-for-the-same-content Connected Fitness subscription," he warns.

BMO keeps price target of $26 on Peloton, noting that until a path to profitability is proven, it is not hard to argue for further downside.