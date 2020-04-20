HSBC (HSBC -0.5% ) is trimming upper management even as the Anglo-Sino bank temporarily freezes a larger plan to slash 35K jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the revamp includes cutting regional head roles in its Global Banking & Markets unit, which houses its investment-banking business, Reuters reports, citing a company memo.

GBM operating chief Andre Cronje will leave as part of the restructuring.

Also Global Banking and Commercial Banking units will combine support functions into a single "back office" unit.

Asia-Pacific head of GBM, Gordon French, will take a six-month sabbatical; HSBC will make a further announcement regarding Americas head Andre Brandao, who will stay for the rest of the year.

Europe GBM head Thierry Roland will move from his current role to oversee a unit focused on asset disposals.