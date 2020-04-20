Kaiser Aluminum (KALU +2.0%) Q1 earnings came above expectations, despite some impact from automotive customer facility closings in the latter part of the quarter.
Though net sales decreased 7% Y/Y to $369M, reflecting a 4% decrease in shipments and a 2% decrease in average selling price; EBITDA margin improved ~170bps to 27.4%
The Company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $688M, and borrowing availability of ~$342M under its revolving credit facility
Currently, the Company anticipates that its commercial aerospace value added revenue to be ~20-25% lower in 2020 compared to 2019.
Demand for the Company's defense business, is expected to remain strong through 2020.
The Company will suspend providing a full year outlook for 2020 around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
