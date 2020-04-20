In more signs of long-term production delays in films, Warner Bros. (T +0.2% ) has shifted more high-profile release dates.

The Batman - the latest in a long line of films about comics' Caped Crusader, which was set for a release on June 25, 2021 - is now delaying to Oct. 1, 2021. That will bump a currently untitled Elvis Presley movie starring Tom Hanks from that date back to Nov. 5, 2021.

And Shazam 2, originally set for April 1, 2022, is now moving to Nov. 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, The Many Saints of Newark - a prequel to the iconic HBO series The Sopranos - will be delayed from an original release of Sept. 25, 2020 to March 12, 2021. Will Smith and King Richard move from Nov. 25, 2020 to Nov. 19, 2021. And sci-fi film Reminiscence moves to April 16.

Bucking the delay curve and moving earlier: the movie version of The Flash, now debuting June 3, 2022 rather than on July 1 of that year.