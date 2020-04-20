Small businesses are suing Wells Fargo (WFC -1.7% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.8% ), Bank of America (BAC -2.6% ), and U.S. Bancorp (USB -2.4% ), alleging that the banks processed applications for the government's Paycheck Protection Program based on the size of fees they'd receive rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.

That means that the larger loans would have been processed first, shutting out the smaller borrowers, the plaintiffs said.

The $349B of PPP loans under the CARES Act ran out of funding on Thursday.

The loans, which are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, are intended to help small businesses keep employees on their payroll during the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most, if not all, of the loan will be forgiven if the borrower keeps or re-hires its employees.

JPMorgan declined to comment to Bloomberg on the lawsuit; It said in a FAQ that its smallest business customers received more than twice as many loans as the rest of its clients combined.

The suit suggests that larger loans were processed first, pointing out that in the last three days of processing (before fundingn ran out) loan applications for $150,000 and less were processed at twice the rate of larger loans.