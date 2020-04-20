USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-43.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $220.4M (-19.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.