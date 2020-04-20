Baird sees Hilton Worldwide (HLT -3.7% ) as better positioned from both a balance sheet and geographic/segmentation perspective than Marriott International (MAR -4.1% ).

Analyst Michael Bellisario sees the Hilton edge being magnified through the duration of the demand shock.

"Hilton has relatively limited operating leverage, no near-term debt maturities, and approximately $3.8 billion of current liquidity (versus an estimated $3.3 billion of net liquidity for Marriott). Additionally, we believe Hilton's growth and cash flow profile may be less impacted during and immediately following the COVID-19 crisis as fewer of its hotels have closed."