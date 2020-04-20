Uber won't pay former engineer's Waymo bill

Uber (UBER +2.0% ) accuses former self-driving vehicle engineer Anthony Levandowski of fraud and says the company won't cover his $179M Waymo (GOOG -0.5% )(GOOGL -0.6% ) judgment.

Levandowski, the heart of the long trade secret fight between the two companies, claimed last month that Uber should pay up due to an indemnification deal negotiated when the ride-hail giant acquired his startup.

In a new legal filing, Uber says Levandowski repeatedly lied about possessing trade secrets, which voids the deal.

Previously: Engineer at heart of Uber, Waymo spat pleads guilty (Mar. 19 2020)