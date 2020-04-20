UBS runs through which U.S. burger and chicken chains have the greatest exposure to the regions of the nation most impacted by COVID-19. The implication is that those chains may be bounce back slower as others areas get the all-clear for consumers to venture out again cautiously.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), White Castle and Five Guys have the most exposure to high COVID-19 areas in the burger sector, while McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is in the middle of the pack and privately-held Sonic had the best mix.

Boston Market, Popeyes (NYSE:QSR) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are the most exposed in the chicken sector, while KFC's (NYSE:YUM) exposure is notably lower.

Heading into the earnings season, analyst Dennis Geiger says the sector focus is on recent sales trends, liquidity discussions and any franchisee commentary.