May WTI crude oil is now down to -$3.97 per barrel. It makes for a cool headline, but the benchmark contract is June, and that's changing hands at $22 per barrel.

As for why May has gone negative, consider that at this point, longs in the expiring contract will have to take delivery. That means they might have to transport the oil from wherever the supply is coming from, and then store it - all that costs money. Given an overwhelming unneeded supply of West Texas Intermediate out there, it's not beyond the realm that the price could drop to zero or go negative.

As to the outlook for June, have at it. It too could go to zero at some point, but one would think massive production cutbacks - which took a few weeks to get implemented - might soon be bringing the market into better balance.