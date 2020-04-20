Fandango is taking Walmart's (WMT -0.3% ) streaming service Vudu off its hands for an undisclosed sum.

As a part of the agreement, Vudu will continue to power Walmart's digital movie and TV store. In addition, Walmart says Vudu customers will have uninterrupted access to their Vudu library and be able to use their Walmart login to make purchases on Vudu.

Looking ahead, Fandango is likely to merge its nascent movie streaming platform with the new property.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) holds a 70% stake in Fandango.