BofA analysts led by Doug Leggate believe energy is "in the midst of a generational transition," as price volatility pushes them to lean on balance sheet strength, prompting an upgrade of Phillips 66 (PSX -2.9% ) to Buy from Neutral given its diversified earnings and attractive valuation.

BofA's bullish call came just hours before WTI crude futures started their historic one-day drop.

Phillips' midstream and marketing operations are insulated from commodity risk and will contribute $2.8B in cash flow for 2020, the firm says.

The BofA team also downgrades refining peer PBF Energy (PBF -7.8% ) to Neutral from Buy on greater earnings volatility and the company's high leverage after its Martinez refinery acquisition in Q1.

PSX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.