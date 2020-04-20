The BP-Husky (BP, OTCPK:HUSKF) Toledo refinery in Ohio is running at about 110K-120K bbl/day, or 23%-29% below its normal operating rate of 155K bbl/day, due to lower demand for products, Bloomberg reports.

Also, BP's 242K bbl/day Cherry Point refinery in Washington state is running at ~200K bbl/day, or 17% below capacity, and the Whiting refinery in Indiana is running at 386K bbl/day, or ~10% below the normal rate of 430K bbl/day, according to the report.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg had said BP reduced rates at its three U.S. refineries by 10%-15%.