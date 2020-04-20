CIT (NYSE:CIT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-61.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $492.99M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:CIT Group: Tough Rates Environment To Undermine Merger Benefits