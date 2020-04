"We're only 15% from the all-time high of February 19," Oaktree Capital's (NYSE:OAK) Howard Marks tells CNBC. "It seems to me the world is more than 15% screwed up."

He reminds it took seven years after the 2000 collapse to get back to new highs, and more than five years to get back to the 2007 high after that the financial crisis. With all the bad news right now, is it reasonable to expect a return to February's high in three months, he asks. "That seems inappropriately positive."