Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+115.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.75B (+27.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NFLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 11 downward.

