Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Net premium written Estimate is $7.14B (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten net premium written estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Net premium written estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.