Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-28.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $678.01M (+37.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.

