Interactive Brokers Group Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2020 5:35 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)IBKRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.39M (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBKR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.