Gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) jumped back above $1,700/oz., as early gains for the dollar faded and as collapsing crude oil prices drove investors to the safety of the yellow metal; June Comex gold closed +0.7% to $1,711.20/oz.

"It is hard to imagine that risky assets will continue to shine this week and that should provide strong underlying support for gold," says OANDA's Edward Moya. "If gold continues to hold the $1,700 level by the end of trade today, the eventual test of $1,800 could happen this week."

Mining shares are mostly up but off earlier highs: GOLD +0.6% , NEM -0.3% , AUY +2.9% , KGC +1.3% , AU +4.2% , GFI +5.2% , SBSW +3.9% .

