BofA finds upside picks in medtech despite COVID-19 adjustments

Premiums for medical technology stocks only look high when comparing to the old consensus, BofA says in a look at its high-conviction sector picks.

But adjusting for "COVID-19 earnings" shows that there's a strong case that defensive medtech should be trading at higher premiums, it writes.

Despite opportunities in COVID-19 testing, where it expects tailwinds are not going away anytime soon, it's focused on the return of outpatient procedures as restrictions are relaxed, and the defensive names where it expects that volumes of elective procedures will approach 2019 levels, with reasonable valuations.

There it singles out Medtronic (MDT -1.3% ), Boston Scientific (BSX -2.2% ) and Baxter (BAX +1.6% ). For Medtronic, looking at revenue growth acceleration driven by new product launches and innovation, its price objective is $130, implying 27% upside. Boston Scientific also deserves a premium to its group based on accelerating earnings growth, and its objective is $50, or 34% upside. And Baxter could drive upside to EPS with balance sheet activity; its price objective is $96, vs. a current $94.47.