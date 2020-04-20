Montage Resources (MR +26.8% ) bucks today's downward trend among energy companies, surging to a three-month high as J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral.

JPM sees "more legs" to the natural gas trade on pending sharp drops in associated gas production, JPM analyst Arun Jayaram says.

Lower 48 gas production is forecast to drop by 8.5B cf/day and 3.5B cf/day on an exit basis in 2020 and 2021, respectively, reaching ~82B cf/day by year-end 2021, Jayaram says.

MR's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish.