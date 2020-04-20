Equinor wins 10-year life extension for Troll B platform
Apr. 20, 2020 3:58 PM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinor (EQNR -4.8%) is awarded an extension from Norwegian authorities to operate the Troll B facility in the North Sea for an additional 10 years.
- Extension of Troll B's lifetime to 2030 is one of the potential solutions for further developing gas production from the Troll Vest gas cap - the Troll phase 3 project - the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate says.
- Troll phase 3 has been touted as the main project offshore Norway to keep gas production levels - currently ~115B cm/year - stable over the next two decades.
- Separately, Equinor warns plans to spend $5B to reduce emissions from its operations offshore Norway are in jeopardy without tax relief.