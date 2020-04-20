Stag Industrial refinances $300M of unsecured debt

Apr. 20, 2020 4:09 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)STAGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) refinances a $150M term loan C, which would have matured on Sept. 29, 2020, and a $150M term loan B, which would have matured on March 21, 2021.
  • The new term loan has an initial maturity date of April 16, 2021 and is subject to two one-year extension options.
  • New term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR + 1.50%, subject to a minimum LIBOR rate of 0.25%.
  • Also includes an accordion feature allowing Stag to increase the size of the term loan to $600M.
  • Stag entered into interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate of the new term loan at 1.78% through April 18, 2023.
