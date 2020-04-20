The UAW is in talks with Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) about what rules to put in place to safely restart production at U.S. plants in May amid the risk of COVID-19.

Union leaders want any workers who feel sick to be allowed to self quarantine without losing pay.

Reuters reports that safety practices and sick leave policies put in place by automakers and the UAW could offer a template for auto suppliers and other manufacturing industries. Ford, for one, is testing wearable wristbands that buzz when employees are within six feet of one another.

The meat industry has seen several plants shut down over the last week due to outbreaks of COVID-19 that included hospitalizations and some deaths.