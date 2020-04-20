Cadence forecasts downside Q2, in-line FY

Apr. 20, 2020 4:17 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)CDNSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) -1.7% reports beats for the quarter ending March 28 and guides a downside Q2 with revenue of $580-600M (consensus: $622.2M) and EPS of $0.50-0.54 (consensus: $0.59).
  • For FY20, CDNS sees $2.545-$2.585B in revenue (consensus: $2.55B) and $2.40-$2.50 EPS (consensus: $2.41).
  • Management's coronavirus comments: "From a business continuity perspective, our infrastructure, collaboration platforms and tight communication have enabled us to maintain a high level of productivity, and our R&D innovation projects and customer deliverables continue to track well."
  • Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
