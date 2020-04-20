Stocks sink alongside historic oil plunge

Stocks dropped for the first time in three sessions, as an unprecedented plunge in U.S. crude oil prices raised concerns about the economic damage being done by coronavirus shutdowns.

The failure so far to advance a bill replenishing the small business rescue loan program also weighed on sentiment.

Dow -2.4% , S&P 500 -1.8% , Nasdaq -1% .

WTI May crude plunged below zero, with traders rushing to dump positions ahead of tomorrow's contract expiration, as refineries do not need the oil and are near storage capacity with most of the U.S. shut down; meanwhile, the June contract settled -18.4% to $20.37/bbl.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the red, with utilities ( -3.8% ), real estate ( -3.7% ) and energy ( -3.1% ) leading the retreat, with financials ( -1.7% ) also limping to a sizeable loss.

The price action in oil spread to other asset classes, with commodity currencies sinking and the debt of high-yielding companies getting hit.

But U.S. Treasury yields finished mixed, with the two-year yield adding a basis point to 0.21% but the 10-year yield slipping 3 bps to 0.63%, while the dollar and precious metals gained.