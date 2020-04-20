IBM misses on revenue, pulls FY guidance
Apr. 20, 2020 4:27 PM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)IBMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor53 Comments
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) -1% returns to its pattern of revenue misses in the March 31-ending period and beats on EPS. The company pulls its full-year outlook, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
- Revenue breakdown: Global Technology Services, $6.5B (consensus: $6.52B); Cloud and Cognitive Software, $5.2B (consensus: $5.33B); Global Business Services, $4.1B (consensus: $3.93B); Systems, $1.4B (consensus: $1.41B).
- Gross margin was % compared to the 45.9% estimate.
- Total cloud revenue was up 23% (constant currency) to $5.4B.
- The company ended the quarter with $12B in cash on hand and $64.3B in debt.
- Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.
- Press release.