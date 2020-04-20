Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) says it received notice from the NYSE that its common stock is no longer in compliance with the exchange's continued listing standard that requires an average closing price of at least $1.00/share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

The company says it will pursue measures to cure the share price deficiency through a capital structure upon completion of its restructuring process that supports a sufficient share price to return to compliance.

In the meantime, Whiting shares will continue to trade on the NYSE.