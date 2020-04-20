Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) says it's taking any additional actions to preserve liquidity amid the pandemic.

The retailer is extending the closure of all of its 405 stores to customer traffic. In addition, Kirkland's is furloughing all part-time store employees and temporarily reduced the pay of full-time managers and key employees. Kirkland's also permanently reduced headcount at its corporate headquarters by approximately 18% in addition to the 14% reduction in January.

Other measures being fired off include managing inventory levels, significantly reduced transportation expenses with limited deliveries to stores and negotiating with landlords to defer or waive rent while stores are closed.

