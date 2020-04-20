As of April 17, 2020, American Campus Communities' (NYSE:ACC) same-store wholly owned portfolio was 76.6% pre-leased for the 2020-21 academic year vs. 76.2% a year ago.

Expects slower pre-leasing trends to continue until shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

Estimates refunded revenue of ~$13M-$17M for students who move out before May-ending lease dates.

For private off-campus properties and on-campus 12-month ACE apartment communities, ~93.0% of residents have made April rent payments, representing a current April rent delinquency of $3.7M.

Q1 FFO per share of 69 cents vs. consensus of 68 cents and 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 same-store property net operating income of $131.7M rose 1.2% Y/Y.

Same-store property revenues increased by 0.7% and same-store property operating expenses were flat with the prior year quarter.

Q1 revenue of $249.4M beat the average analyst estimate of $232.1M and climbed from $242.1M a year ago.

Conference call on April 21 at 10:00 AM ET.

