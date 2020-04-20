Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) says it closed on its amended $165M senior secured credit facility.

The company notes the new credit facility includes a $130M delayed draw term loan facility and a $35M revolving loan facility that replaces the prior $55M delayed draw term loan facility and $35M revolving loan facility.

"We believe this facility, in combination with the recent equity offering we completed and cash from operations, will support the expansion of our Freshpet Kitchens manufacturing operations when we begin construction in Ennis, TX."