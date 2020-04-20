Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) elects J. Kent Masters as its new Chairman, President and CEO effective immediately, replacing Luke Kissam, who previously announced his retirement for health reasons.

Masters joined Albemarle's board in 2015 after serving eight years as a non-employee director of Rockwood Holdings until 2015, when Rockwood was acquired by Albemarle; he also was CEO of Foster Wheeler during 2011-15, when the company was acquired by Amec to form Amec Foster Wheeler.

Kissam will stay on through June in an advisory capacity and stand for re-election to the board at next month's annual meeting.