Grocery Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:GO) trades lower after disclosing that a shareholder is selling 10M shares.

The company also reported preliminary Q1 sales of $760.3M and adjusted EBITDA of $55.0M to $56.0M. An increase in average transaction size helped to offset a drop in traffic.

Grocery Outlet says while April sales trends have moderated compared to the wave of customer pantry-loading experienced in March, comparable store sales trends for the first three fiscal weeks of April were in the positive high-single digits in percentage terms.