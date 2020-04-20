Out of an abundance of caution amid the coronavirus pandemic, Vereit (NYSE:VER) draws — in excess of normal operating requirements — $500M from its revolving credit line to enhance its cash position.

Withdraws 2020 guidance.

As of April 17, 2020, Vereit had corporate liquidity of ~$1.2B comprised of $565.1M in cash and cash equivalents and $588.0M of availability under its credit facility.

The REIT has received ~75% of April rent as of April 17, 2020 and expects to get an additional 2% paid in arrears by a government agency tenant.

It is in continuing talks with tenants about unpaid rent.

Rent relief requests have been received for tenants representing ~33% of rental income on an annualized basis, including some tenants that paid April rent.