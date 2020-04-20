Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) +1% AH, enters into binding agreements related to the previously announced drop-down offer from Clearway Group (“CEG”) to acquire and invest in a portfolio of renewable energy projects.

These agreements commit the Company to invest ~$241M, in corporate capital.

The transactions are expected to have a five-year average annual asset CAFD of ~$23M prior to corporate financing costs.

“The investments we are announcing today not only provide Clearway additional CAFD growth but also regional diversification for the Company,” said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.