General Electric (NYSE:GE) discloses it entered into a senior unsecured back-up revolving credit facility that was extended by 32 banks, at an initial aggregate principal commitment amount of $15B.

The senior unsecured credit facility refinances GE's previous $20B back-up revolving syndicated credit facility that was scheduled to mature in May 2021.

GE says the closing of the new facility terminated the prior $20B back-up facility and the company's revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature in December 2020, which had a ~$4B aggregate revolving commitment following the sale of the BioPharma business.